Doctors had to remove a kidney and a portion of the left lung of a 34-year-old man in India who developed an extreme case of mucormycosis following a coronavirus infection. Mucormycosis, commonly known as Black Fungus, is a deadly post-COVID infection; thousands of cases were reported widely from India earlier this year. The fungus is commonly occuring but reduced immunity, often attributed to the use of steroids in the treatment of COVID-19, allows it to infect organs such as eyes and ears. Treatment often involves removing the infected organs to save the life of the patient. Still, the condition is said to have a mortality rate of over 50%.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO