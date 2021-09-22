What Benefits Do Businesses With DBAs Exclusively Enjoy?

DBAs are perfect for business owners who would prefer not to use their real name or for businesses who would prefer not to use their registered business name. (Newswire.net — September 20, 2021) — DBAs are perfect for business owners who would prefer not to use their real name or for businesses who would prefer not to use their registered business name. New business statistics from the United States Census Bureau show that in August 2021 alone, more than 427,842 new business applications were filed in the US. Obtaining a DBA would ensure that a new business stands out from the crowd.