Indonesian halal-focused social commerce startup Evermos lands $30M Series B

The funding had been rumored in recent weeks while the round was being closed. D1 Capital Partners and BOND led this latest investment; Multiverse is not disclosing if there are other investors in the round. Those that have previously backed the company include General Catalyst (which led the startup’s last round), GV (formerly known as Google Ventures), Audacious Ventures, Latitude, SemperVirens, Index Ventures and Lightspeed Venture Partners. D1 is Daniel Sundheim’s firm, while BOND is the firm co-founded by Mary Meeker, two longtime figures in the worlds of investment banking and investing in general.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO