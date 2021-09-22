CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indonesian halal-focused social commerce startup Evermos lands $30M Series B

By Catherine Shu
TechCrunch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvermos is an Indonesian social commerce startup with two goals: to let people earn extra income by opening online stores without spending capital and to help small brands grow into household names. The company, which focuses on halal products and other items for Muslim customers, announced today it has raised a $30 million Series B, led by UOB Venture Management’s Asia Impact Investment Fund II. Other participants included IFC, MDI Ventures, Telkomsel Mitra Innovation (TMI) and Future Shape, along with returning investors Jungle Ventures and Shunwei Capital.

TechCrunch

Rize raises $11.4M to scale its embedded fintech service

Rize is an interesting company in a competitive space; the market for building financial technology products for use by customers enjoys a great number of players. Rize hopes to compete by allowing its customers to leverage a single API for more than one account type, unifying its offering to a single developer hook.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Australia latest to eye laws to curb Google’s adtech dominance

It has made the call as it published its final report on an inquiry examining competition concerns in the digital advertising sector. In the report, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) concludes that new regulatory solutions are needed to address Google’s dominance and competition to the adtech sector — “for the benefit of businesses and consumers”.
ECONOMY
