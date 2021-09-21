CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban request representation at the United Nations, kicking off credentials battle

By Richard Roth, Caitlin Hu
CNN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Nations Headquarters, New York (CNN) — The Taliban have requested representation at this week's United Nations General Assembly, a move that is expected to kick off a diplomatic battle with the preexisting Afghan envoy. Afghanistan is currently represented at the UN by Ghulam Isaczai, an appointee of the country's...

AFP

Afghanistan voiceless as annual UN meet wraps up

The UN General Assembly drew to a close Monday without speeches by Afghanistan or Myanmar after world powers intervened in disputes over who would represent the two countries. In all, speeches by leaders and representatives from all 193 UN members, apart from Afghanistan and Myanmar, will have been delivered, many focusing on international collaboration on climate change and Covid-19. prh-pdh/bgs/to/sw
WORLD
AFP

State Dept No. 2 to visit Pakistan, India after Taliban takeover

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel next month to Pakistan and India, bitter rivals that have clashed on the way forward in Afghanistan, the State Department announced Monday. Sherman, after CIA chief Bill Burns, will be one of the first high-level officials under President Joe Biden to visit Pakistan, which has long irritated the United States over its relationship with the Taliban. Sherman will meet senior officials in Islamabad on October 7-8 after an earlier visit to New Delhi and Mumbai on October 6-7, when she will meet officials and civil society leaders and address the US-India Business council's annual "ideas summit," the State Department said. The trip comes as India, one of the top allies of the Western-backed Afghan government that collapsed last month, urges the world to pay closer attention to Pakistan's role in the turmoil.
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

Taliban claims they will be soon recognised by the world

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 27 (ANI): Deputy Minister of information and culture and the spokesperson of the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid has claimed that the world will soon recognise the Taliban, local media reported on Sunday. The deputy minister said that representatives of a number of countries have visited Afghanistan and they...
WORLD
International Business Times

Taliban To 'Temporarily' Adopt Monarchy Constitution, With Caveats

The Taliban said on Tuesday they will temporarily adopt a 1964 constitution that granted women the right to vote but eliminate any elements they disagree with. The Taliban's acting justice minister issued a statement saying the Islamists planned to introduce a constitution used during Afghanistan's short-lived golden age of democracy, but only briefly and with amendments.
WORLD
Reuters

No one from Afghanistan will address world leaders at U.N

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -No representative from Afghanistan will address the annual high-level U.N. General Assembly in New York after the ambassador for the government ousted by the Taliban - who was due to speak on Monday - withdrew his name. The move comes as the ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, and the...
WORLD
AFP

ICC prosecutor targets Taliban, IS-K in Afghan probe

The International Criminal Court's new prosecutor sought Monday to relaunch an investigation into Afghanistan, focusing on the Taliban and the Islamic State-Khorasan group while alleged US crimes will take a back seat. Karim Khan, who took over in June, said the situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover last month meant war crimes were no longer likely to be investigated properly. A lawyer for alleged victims of US torture in Afghanistan said she was "stunned" after Khan announced he would "deprioritise" the investigation into American forces, a probe that has long enraged Washington. The Hague-based ICC's inquiry had been put on hold in 2020 after the now-deposed government in Kabul said it would try to investigate war crimes allegations itself.
WORLD
Reuters

Russia's Lavrov says Taliban recognition 'not on the table'

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that international recognition of the Taliban was not currently under consideration. Lavrov was speaking on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders in New York for the U.N. General Assembly. His comments come after the Taliban nominated a U.N. envoy, setting up a showdown over Afghanistan’s seat at the world body.
WORLD
Boston Globe

United Nations and Afghanistan’s Taliban are figuring out how to interact

It’s been little more than a month since Kalashnikov-toting Taliban fighters in their signature heavy beards, hightop sneakers, and shalwar kameezes descended on the Afghan capital and cemented their takeover. Now they’re vying for a seat in the club of nations and seeking what no country has given them as they attempt to govern for a second time: international recognition of their rule.
WORLD
The Independent

It's almost certain Afghanistan's Taliban won't speak at UN

It’s almost certain that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers won't get to speak at this year's U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders.The Taliban challenged the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government, which they ousted on Aug. 15, and asked to represent the country at the assembly’s high-level General Debate. It began Tuesday and ends Monday, with Afghanistan’s representative as the final speaker.U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that as of Friday, Afghanistan’s currently recognized U.N. ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, who represents former president Ashraf Ghani’s now ousted government, is listed as speaking for the country.The key reason is that the...
WORLD
AFP

India warns on Afghanistan as Pakistan appeals to work with Taliban

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations Saturday that no country should exploit the turmoil in Afghanistan for its own advantage after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed for nations to work with the Taliban. "We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests."
WORLD
The Independent

Taliban attempts to speak in New York spark UN division

The Taliban has requested the United Nations to let one of its envoys address world leaders during its annual General Assembly meeting in New York this week, in what is being perceived as a bid for international legitimacy.The Taliban is also looking for funds for cash-strapped Afghanistan. The country’s previous western-backed government’s foreign reserves had been frozen after the US had pulled out. A number of sanctions have been imposed as well.Taliban’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made the request to speak at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.On...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

UK calls on China and Russia to agree Afghanistan strategy

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will on Wednesday call for China and Russia to agree a coordinated international approach to prevent Afghanistan becoming a haven for militants, according to a statement by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at the United Nations. Foreign ministers from Britain, China, Russia, the United States and...
WORLD
FOX26

Taliban seeks UN credentials as human rights, terrorism concerns persist

WASHINGTON (SBG) — As world leaders discuss the future of Afghanistan at the United Nations General Assembly this week, the group that currently holds power in Kabul is conspicuously absent, and the Taliban aims to change that, despite concerns from the United States and others. Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan...
POLITICS
persecution.org

Taliban Maneuvers for United Nations Recognition

Turkey Backs Taliban at UN While Promoting Religious Genocide. 09/23/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that on September 20, 2021, the Taliban nominated a United Nations (UN) Ambassador, Suhail Shaheen, to represent Afghanistan. Shaheen is the Taliban’s Doha-based spokesperson, and his nomination included a request to address the General Assembly. Although this speaking request was denied, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged the Assembly to continue international support for Afghanistan. He also promoted religiously based genocide and Turkish expansionism. Turkey is the only NATO ally pushing for Taliban recognition.
UNITED NATIONS
Washington Post

Taliban seeks to attend United Nations General Assembly in New York

NEW YORK — The Taliban wants to send a high-ranking official to a gathering of world leaders this week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to a U.N. official, an indication that the militant group seeks legitimacy on the world's biggest diplomatic stage. The Taliban sent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

