Tom Hanks And Laura Dern Will Invite You Into The New Academy Museum In TV Special

After many years of hype, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is just about to open in Los Angeles. To celebrate, ABC will be running a special that takes us inside the museum and give us an up-close look at props, costumes, and other historical cinematic artifacts, and our tour guides will be pretty spectacular, too. Tom Hanks and Laura Dern (who also happen to be on the Academy's board of directors) will host the special and they won't be alone.