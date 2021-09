Toast, a widely used restaurant POS platform, hit the stock market with a bang Wednesday, raising roughly $870 million in its IPO. Originally, the tech company projected a share price range of $30 to $33, but that was soon lifted to $34 to $36. Toast then announced the offering of 21,739,131 shares at $40 per share, with underwriters having the option to purchase up to an additional 3,260,869. The company opened on the New York Stock Exchange at $65.26 per share, an increase of more than 60 percent from the IPO price. At that level, the company is valued at more than $32 billion. Back in November 2020, the company was valued at roughly $8 billion. The company is trading under the symbol “TOST.”

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO