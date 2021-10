Pamela Loxley Drake remembers all the hard work her parents put into their family farm, all year-round."Farmers are lucky. They get to sit around all winter," was never said by a farmer or his family. Fall is the season when crops are being harvested. The growing season for many of the northern farmers is over until spring comes around with all its activity. Farmers are lucky, but they rarely have a day off. Farmers live where they work, and their wives and children work where they live. My dad began every day, every work day, when he hopped out...

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 15 DAYS AGO