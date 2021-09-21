CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleghany County, NC

Flash Flood Watch issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 19:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Ashe, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes. In Virginia, Alleghany VA, Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke, Rockbridge, Smyth and Wythe. * Through Wednesday morning. * Deep tropical moisture will continue to move across the central Appalachains tonight, supporting the potential for prolonged periods of moderate to heavy rain. Rainfall amounts will be highest along the crest of the Blue Ridge into the eastern foothills, where the terrain will enhance rainfall intensity and amounts. * Where high rainfall rates occur, or where bands of rain occur repeatedly over the same locations, rapid rises on smaller creeks and streams are expected. Some of these waterways may flood over their banks, and flow across roads and into low-lying areas. Depending on where the heaviest rain occurs, minor flooding of the larger main-stem rivers may be possible.

alerts.weather.gov

