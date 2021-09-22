‘Ordinary Joe’ 1×01 Review: “Way Leads Onto Way”

James Wolk is a naturally appealing TV lead. So much so that viewers may even forgive the early scenes of his new drama “Ordinary Joe” for casting him as a college senior. Wolk, at 36 a veteran of projects including “Mad Men” and “Watchmen,” first came to audiences’ attention on network TV, and it’s to network TV he returns this month. “Ordinary Joe” tracks one character through three lives, investigating the consequences of three possible decisions its protagonist might have made. If, after his college graduation, he spent the day with his family, with his girlfriend (Elizabeth Lail), or with a new and intriguing young woman (Natalie Martinez), his life might have branched in three different directions, which we see 10 years down the line, toggling between potential lives.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO