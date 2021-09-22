CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ordinary Joe’ 1×01 Review: “Way Leads Onto Way”

Cover picture for the articleDo you ever think about decisions that you’ve made in your life and wonder if you had made another choice, what would be different for you? If you’re like me, you spend way too much time thinking about it and use it as an excuse to continue life being as indecisive as possible.

