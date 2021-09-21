CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol 3 show: Everything you need to know

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 7 days ago
REPRESENTATION MATTERS Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol 3 show: Everything you need to know Don't miss the experience September 24th

Rihanna’s fans have been begging for new music but they’ll have to keep waiting because the singer is focusing on her business. The star launched her widely popular Savage X Fenty lingerie line in 2018 and her annual fashion show is just 3 days away on September 24th. Set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video the star-studded event is no ordinary fashion show as it includes live music, incredible production value, and revolutionary representation. The Savage X Fenty Vol. 3. trailer dropped today with a sneak peek of the celebrities and performances you can expect to see. It‘s possible Rihanna wanted to shout out Hispanic heritage month because the show includes Puerto Rican superstars- Daddy Yankee,Ricky Martin and the Afro-Latina rising rapper BIA.

Other artists hitting the stage include Nas, Jazmine Sullivan, Normani, and Jade Novah. Along with the performances, there are plenty of celebrities scheduled to appear like, Adriana Lima, Erykah Badu, Sabrina Carpenter, Troye Sivan, Gigi Hadid, Lola Leon, and Vanessa Hudgens. Amazon has not announced the exact start time, but Rolling Stone notes it’s likely to be available at of midnight PST on Friday.

Rihana has always talked about the importance of inclusivity when it comes to her empire. Her ads are known for including women and people of color with all body types. She told Elle, in 2019, “You belong in these pieces. You, me, trans women, women of all sizes, paraplegic women, all women are important women! All women belong here, on the biggest platform that I can give them.”

It’s clear that her vision and business model was needed and appreciated in the world as the company is now at 1 billion dollars. Thanks to her Fenty fortune Rihanna is officially the wealthiest female musician. Forbes reported in August of this year that the 33-year-old is now worth an estimated $1.7 billion. She is now second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer, per Metro.

