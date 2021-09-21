Wildcats defense plays strong in second half at Macon County

When a young, inexperienced team struggles at almost every turn, then the slightest improvement is a welcome sign and an indication that down the road, things will get better. Such is the case with this year’s edition of the Livingston Academy Wildcats. At the halfway point in the season, the Cats have struggled in almost every phase of the game, including running, passing, receiving, weak offensive line play, etc. Name it and it can be found. With no wins in its first five games, and three shutouts and three continuous clocks, LA is looking for something, almost anything, that points in the positive direction.