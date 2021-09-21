CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston, TN

Wildcats defense plays strong in second half at Macon County

By Mac McLeod
Overton County News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a young, inexperienced team struggles at almost every turn, then the slightest improvement is a welcome sign and an indication that down the road, things will get better. Such is the case with this year’s edition of the Livingston Academy Wildcats. At the halfway point in the season, the Cats have struggled in almost every phase of the game, including running, passing, receiving, weak offensive line play, etc. Name it and it can be found. With no wins in its first five games, and three shutouts and three continuous clocks, LA is looking for something, almost anything, that points in the positive direction.

www.overtoncountynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Macon County, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Livingston, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Macon County, TN
Sports
Livingston, TN
Sports
Macon County, TN
Education
CNN

A North Carolina hospital system fired 175 employees who failed to follow its Covid-19 vaccination rule. Over 99% of its workers complied

(CNN) — Novant Health, a North Carolina not-for-profit system of 15 medical centers with more than 2,300 physicians, said this week it had terminated roughly 175 employees for non-compliance with its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination program. More than 99% of Novant Health team members chose compliance, company President and CEO Carl...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Smith
ABC News

Florida sues Biden administration over immigration policy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida filed suit against President Joe Biden's administration Tuesday claiming his immigration policy is illegal, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order barring state agencies from assisting with the relocation of undocumented immigrants arriving in the state. DeSantis' order authorized the Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy