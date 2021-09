OAKLAND — Residents of Garrett County have been working to provide resources and safe spaces for students to learn during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In collaboration with Allegany and Washington County NAACP branches, the Garrett County NAACP Branch is in the process of supplying local students with backpacks, school supplies and masks. The mask design depicts kid superheroes and was designed by a local graphic designer. “Be Your Own Hero” is the theme, encouraging kids to properly wear masks in a fun and encouraging manner.

GARRETT COUNTY, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO