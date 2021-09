Funeral services for Clarence Glen Wipf, 41, of Mobridge will be at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Family Worship Center in Mobridge. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Visitation will be at 4:30 PM with a prayer service at 5 PM Tuesday at the church. Clarence passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

