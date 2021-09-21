Jr. Wildcats continue season, leading them to be 4-2

Overton County Jr. Wildcats football team is continuing to advance in their season, pushing for a win in every game. The team played Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Fentress Country against York. The game began very close as both teams fought back and forth scoring. Nearing the end of the first half, the Wildcats were down 26-20. The team struggled defensively, however they had more success offensively. In the second half, the team had a hard time providing a strong defense. Adrien Jenkins, Rocco Carwile, and Kaden Weitzel played a strong game and stood out to assistant coach Chase Looper. The team lost to York 56-20.