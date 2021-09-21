CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Man spat out by whale

Overton County News
 7 days ago

Jonah lived in the belly of a great fish, but the whale that tried to devour Michael Packard recently spat him out after trying to swallow him. It happened in the waters off the coast of Cape Cod, according to Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. “A humpback whale tried...

www.overtoncountynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

Why Do Pilot Whales Chase Killer Whales Near Iceland?

This article is from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Filipa Samarra could hear the pilot whales before she could see them. In 2015, out on the choppy waters off southern Iceland, Samarra and her research team were eavesdropping on a group of killer whales. She listened as they pipped, squealed, and clicked when suddenly her ears were filled with high-pitched whistling. “Then the killer whales just went silent,” says Samarra, a biologist and lead investigator of the Icelandic Orca Project. As the whistling grew stronger a group of pilot whales came into view, and the killer whales seemed to turn and swim away.
ANIMALS
Ellsworth American

A whale of a problem

No one is happy with the National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration’s new right whale protection plan. That includes Maine’s congressional delegation, governor, 151 Republican, Democratic and independent state legislators, environmentalists and lobstermen. For those fighting to save the critically endangered whales, the measures are too little too late. “Better than nothing”...
ANIMALS
10NEWS

Stranded: A Whale Rescue Tale

The story of five pilot whales was seen around the world. Now, it's the focus of a new documentary. In Summer 2019, Clearwater Marine Aquarium received a rescue call like none it had ever received. Five pilot whales had stranded on a beach just 14 miles south of its marine life hospital. Every decision from then on was made to ensure the health and safety of the whales, the staff working on them, and the community members who came together to support their efforts.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humpback Whale#Scuba Diving#Amac#Cape Cod Hospital
Discovery

Rare Whales Spotted in California

In August, a rare yellow whale made a jaw-dropping appearance for lucky tourists who had signed up for an ocean adventure in San Diego. Cuvier’s beaked whales, which are sometimes called goose-beaked whales, come in an array of colors including brown, gray, and white. However, it’s extremely rare to see a yellow specimen. Ecotourists were treated to exactly that, though, during an outing with Gone Whale Watching.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Whale Calf Launches Out of the Water Leaving Onlookers Stunned

Nature is amazing. So amazing, in fact, that a 1-ton humpback whale calf can go completely airborne when breaching (see: frolicking in) the ocean. Right off the bat, it’s important to know that humpback whale calves are born 10-feet-long already. In their infantile days, these gentle giants will reach 15 feet or more and weigh up to 1-ton. That’s a big baby.
ANIMALS
westseattleblog.com

WHALES: Orcas off West Seattle

(Added: Photo tweeted by Robin L, when orcas ventured into Elliott Bay) Donna, The Whale Trail September 22, 2021 (2:36 pm) They might be further north by now, a group of four. WDFW Enforcement boat was with them but not sure if they still are. Bryan September 22, 2021 (3:35...
SEATTLE, WA
femalefirst.co.uk

National Shamu the Whale Day: What does it mean to dream about whales?

Whales are beautiful, majestic creatures, but is your dream a positive sign, or something else?. Whales are the biggest animals on the planet, and are stunning, admirable beasts. They seem to spread love and care among them; but what does it mean to dream about them?. Whale swimming. If you...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
My Country 95.5

Woman Severely Burned at Old Faithful in Yellowstone

She's very fortunate that the injury wasn't worse and thank goodness help was close by to the incident. Yellowstone National Park sent out a press release on an accident that happened this morning, September 16th near Old Faithful. Here's part of the press release. Early Thursday monring, park rangers provided...
ACCIDENTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bison fight on Yellowstone road caught on video

The National Park Service has shared footage showing a 2,000-pound bison ramming another bison and briefly sending its rival airborne. “Durin’ matin’ season, male bison can be mighty aggressive, though all bison ‘n other wildlife can be dangerous and give you a heave!” the park service wrote Sunday on Instagram. “Remember to always keep yer distance — 25 yards from bison ‘n elk; 100 yards from all other wildlife.”
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Hunter Now in Stable Condition After Being Mauled by Mother Grizzly Bear

The National Park Service said 39-year-old Jason Long was stable following a bear attack, caused by a mother grizzly bear together with her two cubs. The victim was attacked in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. Grizzly Bear Attack. A hunter was injured Wednesday after a grizzly bear attacked him...
ANIMALS
mybackyardnews.com

EARTHTALK: LOBSTERS – CRABS – RIGHT WHALES

Lobster and crab fishermen says new NOAA rules to protect Atlantic Right Whales go too far; environmentalists say they don’t go far enough. Credit: Lauren Packard, NOAA. From the Editors of E – The Environmental Magazine. Dear EarthTalk: Can the American lobster fishermen survive new restrictions on their activities thanks...
MAINE STATE
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover When Earth’s Oxygen Will Run Out – Should We Worry?

They say you can’t live without love, but oxygen could be even more important. Even the chemical element generated by plants that we all need every second will run out someday, leaving the planet inhabitable. Once again, we have to realize that nothing lasts forever. TweakTown.com now speaks about a...
SCIENCE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Md. Zoo Otters to Get COVID Vaccine; Is Bay Wildlife at Risk?

It’s a headline that will get your attention: the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore will begin giving some of its animals the COVID-19 vaccine. And it may be just in time, as the National Zoo in Washington, DC announces nine lions and tigers are presumed positive with the coronavirus. Zookeepers there are seeing symptoms like decreased appetites, coughing, sneezing and lethargy, and possible pneumonia in the big cats.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy