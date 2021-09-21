CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

GWI 2021 Financial Coaching Training Information Sessions – Sep 21&29

phennd.org
 10 days ago

Calling all direct service non-profit organizations!. Come learn about an innovative opportunity to expand your reach and depth with client engagement through financial coaching. The Gender Wealth Institute Financial Coach Training Program is a six-month professional development opportunity designed to help case managers and other client-serving individuals within nonprofit organizations...

phennd.org

Comments / 0

Related
Door County Pulse

Door To Financial Freedom Offers Financial-Coaching Services

Alexandra Diana Oneata has opened Door To Financial Freedom to provide financial-coaching services. She offers a free consultation, then helps clients to set up personalized monthly budgets, create debt-payoff strategies, understand the importance of an emergency fund, purchase a home with confidence, and build a legacy that will long be remembered.
FREEDOM, WI
case.edu

Information session: “Tips for a Strong Application”

The Department of Population and Quantitative Health Sciences invites undergraduate students, staff and alumni at Case Western Reserve University to an online information session hosted by key program leaders. This information session will give attendees the opportunity to learn about program details and research and capstone opportunities. The admissions team also will share advice on how to prepare a strong application.
COLLEGES
phennd.org

Trauma Informed Professional Learning Community (PLC) for Executive Leaders – Oct 22

Apply today for the Trauma Informed Professional Learning Community (PLC) for Executive Leaders presented by the Center for Youth Development Professionals and lead facilitator, Dannyelle Austin. Goal: To equip executive leaders of youth serving and nonprofit organizations with the knowledge,skills, and resources needed to engage in whole systems thinking around...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Non Profit Organizations
phennd.org

Impact Manager, City Year

The Impact Manager (IM) is responsible for leading a team of 8-16 AmeriCorps members (ACMs) through a full-time, ten-month, school-based service year. The IM manages the work of ACMs with the shared goals of: keeping students on track to graduate and establishing positive relationships with school partners. The Impact Manager will coach their ACM team through a journey of learning, reflection, and service to build civic capacity, civic identity, and leadership skills. Impact Managers report to an Impact Director and meet regularly with peers and department leadership members to share promising practices, challenges, and resources.
JOBS
newmanu.edu

Newman to host DBA & MBA information session Sept. 29

A Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) information session will be held 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, in the Dugan Library and Campus Center on campus. This free come-and-go DBA and MBA session is open to anyone with an interest in learning more...
WICHITA, KS
phennd.org

Corporate Partnerships Manager, City Year

City Year Philadelphia is seeking a Corporate Partnerships Manager who is responsible for supporting the overall efforts of the corporate giving team. The Corporate Partnerships Manager reports to the Corporate Partnerships Director and collaborates with site leadership and the development team to identify, cultivate, solicit, and steward corporations and corporate foundations. The Corporate Partnerships Manager’s focus will be on creating and retaining sustainable and engaged corporate partnerships through effective stewardship activities. Specific focus will be on engaging our corporate donor base to raise increased resources, and ultimately, serve more students in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phennd.org

Director of Research and Evaluation (Full Time), Barnes Foundation

The Director of Research and Evaluation supports the Barnes’s ambition to significantly expand the reach and impact of its digital arts education programs. Given the rapid growth of our online programs during the pandemic—our adult courses in particular—the Barnes is now poised to increase our educational service locally, nationally and internationally. Reporting to the Chief of Business Strategy and Analytics, this position works cross-departmentally to research national and international trends in digital arts education; to identify potential new audiences and markets; and to gather and analyze data from our existing programs to help us understand user desires in terms of both content and technology. This role works closely with several teams including Adult Education, preK-12 Education, Audiovisual, Marketing, and IT. In 2021 and 2022, the Director will also serve as primary contact for the Foundation’s external consulting partner, acting as the project manager to coordinate internal and external processes in support of a phase one, grant-funded research project in support of these digital initiatives.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
phennd.org

Campus Compact Fall 2021 Affinity Networks – Oct 4-7

The Campus Compact Affinity Networks will bring together member campus faculty and staff from across the country to advance common priorities through sustained collegial networks that will provide space and structure to strategize together, ask questions and find answers, and support each other’s work. Affinity networks will convene based on...
COLLEGES
phennd.org

Trauma-Informed Mentoring Virtual Training – Oct 12

Join MENTOR Independence Region for a free virtual training, Trauma-Informed Mentoring, on October 12, 12:00-1:30 PM. Get the skills and strategies you need in your mentoring role to support youth in developing resilience to cope with the effects of trauma. This free training is made possible by generous funding from The Wawa Foundation.
MENTAL HEALTH
RiverBender.com

OSF HealthCare Receives FCC Grant For COVID-19 Telehealth Efforts

PEORIA - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced that OSF HealthCare is the recipient of $943,644 in grant money through Round 2 of its COVID-19 Telehealth Program. This funding is part of more than $41 million in grant money awarded today by the FCC to health care agencies throughout the country to assist in providing telehealth services during the coronavirus pandemic. OSF has completed nearly 93,000 virtual visit encounters since the beginning of the pandemic, with many of Continue Reading
PEORIA, IL
RiverBender.com

Laramie Cooley Joins Allen Insurance Group as a Licensed Agent

MARYVILLE - Lisa Allen, owner of Allen Insurance Group, LLC, is pleased to announce that Laramie Cooley has joined the Allen Insurance Group team as a Licensed Insurance Agent. Allen Insurance Group is located at 25 Professional Park Drive - Suite A Maryville, IL., 62062. Laramie comes to Allen Insurance Group with over 7 years of insurance and sales experience. Her experience and skills will increase the company’s capacity to meet the needs of the area customers as the company continues Continue Reading
MARYVILLE, IL
RiverBender.com

Jessica Ulrich Named SIUE Director Of Counseling Services

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jeffrey Waple, PhD, has named Jessica Ulrich, LCSW, as director of Counseling Services. Ulrich assumed her new responsibilities on Monday, Sept. 27 “Jessica Ulrich is a longtime, committed member of our Division of Student Affairs who has a proven history of supporting and contributing to the growth of our Counseling Services unit,” said Waple. “I appreciate her dedication to SIUE Continue Reading
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Announces $350 Thousand Partnership With Women Employed To Boost Wages For Women

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) today announced a $350,000 partnership with Women Employed to inform low-income women across Illinois, in particular low-wage women of color, about pay equity and pay transparency standards. The partnership is made possible by funding from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Fostering Access, Rights and Education (FARE) grant program. Illinois is one of six states and territories in the country to receive a grant for this work. “Part Continue Reading
SPRINGFIELD, IL
hometownsource.com

STMA hosts operating levy public information session

More than 20 residents attended an informational meeting Sept. 21 regarding the St. Michael-Albertville School District’s request for an operating levy at the St. Michael-Albertville Middle School. Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault provided information about the operating levy and answered questions from the audience. Taxpayers are being asked to support a...
ALBERTVILLE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy