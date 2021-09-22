INDOT hosting statewide winter seasonal hiring event on Sept. 30
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation will be hosting a Statewide Winter Seasonal Hiring Event on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Winter seasonal employees earn $20 an hour or $24 an hour for snow plow drivers. Winter seasonal employees must have a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) at the time of their interview. Winter seasonal CDL drivers who work full-time may also qualify for $250 sign-on and $500 retention bonuses.
Although INDOT is primarily recruiting winter seasonal positions, there will also be recruitment for other job openings. Those include highway technicians, mechanics and engineers.
Hiring Event locations are as follows:
East Central District
- Indianapolis Sub-District
7105 S. Brookville Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46239
Northwest District
- Gary Sub-District
7601 Melton Rd. Gary, IN 46403
- Plymouth Sub-District
2845 Jack Greenlee Dr. Plymouth, IN 46563
- LaPorte Sub-District
315 E. Boyd Blvd. LaPorte, IN 46350
- Rensselaer Sub-District
1130 E. Maple St. Rensselaer, IN 47978
- Monticello Sub-District
12209 N. 1200 West Monticello, IN47960
Northeast District
- Fort Wayne Sub-District
5333 Hatfield Rd. Fort Wayne, IN 46808
- Elkhart Sub-District
58905 CR 9 Elkhart, IN 46517
- Wabash Sub-District
1290 Manchester Ave. Wabash, IN 46992
- Bluffton Sub-District
2800 West SR 124 Bluffton, IN 46714
West Central District
- Crawfordsville Sub-District
139 W 300 North Crawfordsville, IN 47802
- Terre Haute Sub-District
5693 E. Sony Dr. Terre Haute, IN 47802
- West Lafayette Sub-District
2319 US 231 West Lafayette, IN 47906
- Frankfort Sub-District
1675 W SR-28 Frankfort, IN 46041
- Cloverdale Sub-District
10 High St. Cloverdale, IN 46120
Southeast District
- Falls City Sub-District
701 Highway 31 Clarksville, IN 47129
Registration is not required to attend the event. INDOT recruiters will be on hand to answer questions and to provide more information on open positions and careers with INDOT.
To learn more about working for INDOT, visit INDOTjobs.com .
