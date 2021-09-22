INDOT hosting statewide winter seasonal hiring event on Sept. 30

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation will be hosting a Statewide Winter Seasonal Hiring Event on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Winter seasonal employees earn $20 an hour or $24 an hour for snow plow drivers. Winter seasonal employees must have a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) at the time of their interview. Winter seasonal CDL drivers who work full-time may also qualify for $250 sign-on and $500 retention bonuses.

Although INDOT is primarily recruiting winter seasonal positions, there will also be recruitment for other job openings. Those include highway technicians, mechanics and engineers.

HIRING HOOSIERS | More job fairs in central Indiana | Career resources | Job board

Hiring Event locations are as follows:

East Central District



Indianapolis Sub-District

7105 S. Brookville Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46239

Northwest District



Gary Sub-District

7601 Melton Rd. Gary, IN 46403



Plymouth Sub-District

2845 Jack Greenlee Dr. Plymouth, IN 46563



LaPorte Sub-District

315 E. Boyd Blvd. LaPorte, IN 46350



Rensselaer Sub-District

1130 E. Maple St. Rensselaer, IN 47978



Monticello Sub-District

12209 N. 1200 West Monticello, IN47960

Northeast District



Fort Wayne Sub-District

5333 Hatfield Rd. Fort Wayne, IN 46808



Elkhart Sub-District

58905 CR 9 Elkhart, IN 46517



Wabash Sub-District

1290 Manchester Ave. Wabash, IN 46992



Bluffton Sub-District

2800 West SR 124 Bluffton, IN 46714

West Central District



Crawfordsville Sub-District

139 W 300 North Crawfordsville, IN 47802



Terre Haute Sub-District

5693 E. Sony Dr. Terre Haute, IN 47802



West Lafayette Sub-District

2319 US 231 West Lafayette, IN 47906



Frankfort Sub-District

1675 W SR-28 Frankfort, IN 46041



Cloverdale Sub-District

10 High St. Cloverdale, IN 46120

Southeast District



Falls City Sub-District

701 Highway 31 Clarksville, IN 47129

Registration is not required to attend the event. INDOT recruiters will be on hand to answer questions and to provide more information on open positions and careers with INDOT.

To learn more about working for INDOT, visit INDOTjobs.com .