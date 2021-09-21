Tulane football notebook: decision to bring entire roster to Ole Miss backfired
It turns out the hour-and-45-minute lightning delay before the start of the Ole Miss game could not have been worse for the Tulane football team. Coach Willie Fritz decided to reward all of his players at the end of a three-week, Hurricane Ida-forced stay in Birmingham, Alabama, by bringing the entire 115-man roster to Oxford, Mississippi, instead of the normal 75, only to be greeted by a cramped visiting locker room.www.nola.com
