CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Haven, MI

Grand Haven man charged in child-grabbing incident

By Tribune Staff
Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 8 days ago

The suspect in what police say may have been a string of inappropriate incidents with children in Grand Haven Township on Sunday afternoon was arraigned Tuesday on several charges, including kidnapping.

James Allan Oconnell, 43, was arraigned in Grand Haven District Court and charged with kidnapping, assault with intent to commit second-degree criminal sexual conduct and habitual offender. Judge Craig Bonce set the cash/surety bond at $500,000, and O’Connell remains lodged in the Ottawa County Jail.

Oconnell is believed to have been at retail stores in the area of U.S. 31 between Robbins Road and Hayes Street between noon and 5 p.m. Sunday, said Capt. Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The first reported incident took place at approximately 2:40 p.m. when a suspicious man approached an 8-year-old girl inside the Walmart store, 14700 U.S. 31. The man took hold of the girl’s arm, but left the store when the child’s mother pulled her away from him.

There were no injuries to the victim in the incident at the Walmart store, Sparks said, and no other suspects were involved.

The investigation shows that other young females may have also been approached, Sparks said. Upon leaving the Walmart store, the suspect may have had contact with another young female, according to police, although the child’s family has not yet been identified. In a previous story, police said they received a report of the suspect making physical contact with a 7-year-old girl inside the Meijer store in Grand Haven Township later Sunday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBTEP_0c3nRHgs00

A Sheriff’s Office deputy was conducting additional patrols in the area when he observed a man matching the description of the suspect. After making contact, it was determined he was the person involved in the earlier incidents and he was taken into custody.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the case and additional charges are possible, Sparks said.

“We ask anyone else who was approached or contacted by Oconnell to notify the Sheriff’s Office to report the incidents,” Sparks said in a press release.

The Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 616-738-4000, or contact Silent Observer at 877-887-4536 or online at mosotips.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Britney Spears case returns to court on Wednesday after a summer of surprise turns, shocking allegations, an engagement and mounting expectations that the 13-year-old legal arrangement that controls the singer's life will soon end. After years of glacial progress, the past two months...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Haven, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Ottawa County, MI
City
Grand Haven, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Hill

NBA announces it will withhold pay of unvaccinated players

The NBA announced on Wednesday that it will withhold pay for unvaccinated players who miss games this season. “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. The withholding of pay...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Meijer#The Sheriff S Office#Silent Observer
Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven, MI
674
Followers
126
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Grand Haven Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy