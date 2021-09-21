CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Make Old-Fashioned Apple Dumplings Like Grandma Did

By Jessica Furniss
Allrecipes.com
Cover picture for the articleAsk 20 grandmas how they make their apple dumplings and you'll get 20 different answers. The preparation for this old-school dessert varies greatly from household to household, but there's one thing you can count on for sure: They're all delectable! Read on to learn all about apple dumplings and discover some of the more popular ways to make them. Stick around and I'll even share the apple dumpling recipe my grandmother's grandmother made.

