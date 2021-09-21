CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Health introduces internal medicine residency programs

Buy Now Shown is the entrance sign for Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton. Al Key/DRC

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton will be one of three Texas Health hospitals hosting a new internal medicine residency program next year.

The Denton program will be a combined residency with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford. The three-year residencies will begin accepting applications in 2022 and will give physicians academic training and hands-on experience. Twenty physicians will be selected annually for the combined Denton-HEB program.

Texas Health Fort Worth will select 10 physicians each year for its program. The Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education granted approval for both residencies, which are aimed at helping to address expected future shortfalls in practitioners.

“GME helps address the shortage of physicians and increases access to care for North Texans,” Texas Health senior vice president Andrew Masica said. “Training new physicians will help us continue our mission to improve health in the communities we serve.”

Lewisville man dead of COVID-19, DCPH reports

Denton County Public Health Monday confirmed a Lewisville man in his 60s died of COVID-19, making him the 687th such death in the county. The department Monday also confirmed another 665 locals had been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. That raised the estimated number of locals currently infected...
TWU to host graduate school fair

Texas Woman’s University will host a graduate and professional school fair on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 4-6 p.m. The event will be held at the Denton campus’ student union. The fair will offer information on graduate programs and admissions for the school, and attendees eligible for TWU admission will have a chance to win $1,000 in scholarship awards.
