It’s time to end the silence on what happened at Moore’s Ford

I was ignorant of the Moore’s Ford mass lynching until I joined the news staff at The Walton Tribune. I am trying to remedy that gap in my education. I recently read one author’s take on the extent of the violence perpetuated against the Black community right here in Walton County. My editor, David Clemons, lent me a copy of “Robert E. Lee and Me,” by Ty Seidule. I read Chapter 3 first. I was shocked to learn of other similar crimes in Georgia, several of which occurred in my lifetime.