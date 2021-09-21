CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geauga County, OH

Geauga County Crop Walk set for Sept. 26

By Editorial Staff
News-Herald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Greg Weemhoff Geauga County Crop Walk will take place Sept. 26 at Geauga Park District’s Big Creek Park, 9160 Robinson Road in Chardon, at the Aspen Grove Shelter. Registration and donation drop off will begin at 1 p.m. with the Walk set to begin at 2. As at past walks, there will be an After Walk picnic and teams/walkers are asked to bring beverage, dessert, or a side dish to add to the picnic, according to a news release.

