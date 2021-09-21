SCLA dedicates new library courtyard sculpture in honor of late Kim Hughes

The Seward Community Library and Museum courtyard now has a new sculpture, “And Back the Way We Came,” depicting the many stages of silver salmon as they progress from egg through the end of their life cycle. Commissioned by the Seward Community Library Association (SCLA) to honor SCLA Board Member Kim Hughes, who passed away in 2018, the sculpture was designed by Moose Pass artist Ryan Gaule. According to Gaule, while the initial concept for the piece was given to him by SCLA President Mary Tougas, she also allowed him plenty of room to expand on the idea.