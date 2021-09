Your buddies want to get together for drinks, but you either don’t drink or are trying to cut back. What do you do?. Your drink choice doesn’t have to kill the mood. Non-alcoholic beer is gaining traction in the US and brands are trying to get in on the action. But the space is complicated. Companies are simultaneously tapping into an increased interest in moderation and sobriety, while also fighting a stigma about the quality and relevance of non-alcoholic beer.

DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO