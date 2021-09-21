The Practice That Will Make Your Bad Days Better
Meeting a kindred spirit almost always feels life-giving. When Dr. Anna Roth and I first sat down to record a podcast together in 2019, we talked at length afterward about our own mental health experiences and why we both felt pulled, in our own ways, to make it easier for people to navigate life’s ups and downs. Throughout more conversations, we decided we wanted to create a course that spoke directly to people like us, those who have felt compelled to look outside the typical “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” self-help approach.witanddelight.com
