Minnesota United announced today the club will loan forward Patrick Weah to Sacramento Republic FC of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2021 season. Weah signed with Minnesota United in March, 2021 as the club's second ever homegrown player. He made his professional debut May 1 against Austin FC. Signed at 17 years old, Weah was a product of the former MNUFC Academy and Wayzata High School. Weah was a 2017 Minnesota Soccer State Champion and 2016 runner-up, and he was named as 2017 Minnesota State Player of the Year, 2016 All-State and All-State Tournament Team and 2016 All-Conference. He led Wayzata High School in goals and assists as a freshman and sophomore, and was a leading scorer for the MNUFC Academy.

MLS ・ 12 DAYS AGO