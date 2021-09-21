CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

You bet: New golf cart motivates Carolina’s Burns, Reddick

By STEVE REED
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOYLn_0c3nM9bg00
1 of 6

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns envisions himself riding around the Wofford College campus next summer at training camp in his new tricked out golf cart waving to teammates.

That will mean he has won “the bet.”

Burns and new Panthers pass rusher Haason Reddick made a wager before the season on who’ll have the most sacks this season. The loser buys the winner a new golf cart — with accessories — for next summer.

“I already told him how I want mine done — black and purple and all spotted out,” Burns said with a laugh.

The friendly wager is providing motivation for both players as Reddick already has three sacks and Burns has two sacks entering Carolina’s Week 3 Thursday night game against the Houston Texans (1-1).

“I’m keeping an eye on him,” Reddick said of having Burns in the rearview mirror.

The competition is benefitting the team as well, as the Panthers’ 10 sacks are tops in the league and their defense ranks No. 1 overall in total yards allowed, yards rushing and points allowed.

The bet is all in good fun, and both players are helping each other succeed.

In fact, nobody was happier with Reddick’s arrival than Burns. Reddick had 12 sacks last season with the Arizona Cardinals, but opted to sign with the Panthers as a free agent, rejoining former Temple coach Matt Rhule in Carolina. His signing was meant to take some of the double teams away from Burns, who still managed nine sacks last season despite getting little help from his teammates.

When they’re not talking golf carts, they’re talking football — particularly getting to the quarterback.

“We constantly talk about pass rush,” Reddick said. “All day, every day, every time we see each other. When we are out at practice, during the game, we constantly talk about pass rush.

“How we are being set by the tackles on each side, what worked, what didn’t work. Always picking each other’s brain and trying to see, OK, you use that (move) and then let me see if I can use this and beat them with this.”

Said Burns: “If I see he has success with this move on this particular guy I will ask him about it and I’ll try the move myself. Or if I see something I will tell him, ’hey this didn’t work because (the offensive lineman) is sitting heavy on his inside, or whatever the case may be. It’s just sharpening our IQs.”

Rhule hadn’t heard about the bet until asked about it during a news conference Tuesday.

He said he likes what he’s seen from both players, but added that Carolina’s early season success is the product of all 11 guys playing together.

And he’s right on point. The Panthers have received good push from defensive tackles Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones and Bravvion Roy, while Jeremy Chinn and Shaq Thompson have been productive on blitzes. Carolina’s cornerback tandem of Donte Jackson and Jaycee Horn have been stellar in coverage.

“When you watch our defense right now it’s been everybody — it’s been the coverage, guys inside pushing the pocket.” Rhule said. ”It’s one of the things I have wanted our team to understand: you win by everyone doing their job. If we have success as a team, you will have success as individuals.”

Back in 1996, Carolina had one of the better pass rush tandems in league history in Kevin Greene and Lamar Lathon.

The duo called themselves “Salt and Pepper” and had a similar sack bet involving straight cash. Greene led the league with 14 1/2 sacks and Lathon finished tied for second with 13 1/2, helping the Panthers reach the NFC championship game in just their second season.

But unlike Lathon and Greene, who were similar in size and played outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme, Carolina’s new pass rushers have very different body builds and play different positions. Burns is a chiseled 6-foot-5, 252-pound defensive end, while Reddick is much smaller 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds outside linebacker.

Regardless, both have been effective at getting to the quarterback.

Burns would have been tied with Reddick for the lead on Sunday had his sack-fumble on Jameis Winston not been overturned and ruled an incompletion.

“The refs hate me,” Burns said with a laugh.

So who’ll win the bet?

“Oh, I’m not (answering) that,” Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson said. “I hope they both win. That means more passes up in the air for us (in the secondary) to intercept.”

NOTES: The Panthers have placed starting left guard Pat Elflein (hamstring) on injured reserve, so Dennis Daley will start Thursday night against the Texans. Rhule also said defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) will not play this week.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Sack specialists Reddick and Burns have everything but a nickname for 2-0 Panthers

Watching Carolina Panther edge rushers Brian Burns and Haason Reddick short-circuit another offense Sunday afternoon in a 26-7 win over New Orleans gave me a deep sense of déjà vu. Burns and Reddick are bookend terrors, crashing in on quarterbacks that have had to run for their lives for two...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Here is the one pass that proves Trevor Lawrence will be a bust

A couple things happened on Sunday to Jacksonville quarterback (QB) Trevor Lawrence. He experienced his first loss ever and he revealed why he will become a bust. Since before the draft, I have been screaming through the keys on my keyboard, that Lawrence does not have what it takes. I was so sure of myself prior to the draft, I went as far as to put a 90 percent bust rate on him.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Jackson
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown’s puzzling postgame outfit roasted by Bruce Arians

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started their title retention drive on a winning note after beating the Dallas Cowboys in nail-biting fashion on Thursday, 31-29. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians had to pull out all the tricks in the dying minutes to escape the gritty Cowboys, who were led by the comebacking Dak Prescott. Tom Brady was once again masterful for the defending champions, with Leonard Fournette, Antonio Brown, and Ryan Succop, who made the game-winning field goal, also providing key contributions.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#Wofford College#The Arizona Cardinals#Temple#Nfc#Texans
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy’s quote on Justin Fields won’t help his case

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy is facing some serious criticism for his comments after playing quarterback Andy Dalton over Justin Fields against the Los Angeles Rams. The Chicago Bears lost on Sunday night 34-14 to the Los Angeles Rams. One of their touchdowns came from a three-yard rush by rookie quarterback Justin Fields late in the third quarter.
NFL
uticaphoenix.net

At 44, Bucs QB Tom Brady says ‘I’ve found my

TAMPA, Fla. — Not long before he turned 44 on Tuesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took a handoff out of the backfield, tucked the ball and dashed forward. He then mimicked Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s spoon-to-mouth “feed me” gesture as he jogged back into formation. It was...
NFL
NBC Sports

Richard Sherman reunion with 49ers a “possibility” after Jason Verrett injury

The 49ers had discussed a reunion with Richard Sherman even before they lost cornerback Jason Verrett to a season-ending knee injury. Now, signing Sherman might prove the team’s best backup plan. “We’ve discussed it and I’ve talked to Sherm about it, too,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bears’ Justin Fields’ debut gets honest assessment from Matt Nagy

Chicago Bears rookie QB Justin Fields made his first-ever NFL appearance on Sunday and head coach Matt Nagy was clearly impressed with the 22-year-old. Despite the 34-14 loss against the Los Angeles Rams on opening night, the 11th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft held his own and made the most out of his limited time on the field.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

586K+
Followers
321K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy