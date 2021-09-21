CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

5 Arizona Schools Among 325 National Blue Ribbon Award Winners

By Rocio Hernandez
kjzz.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive Arizona K-12 schools are among the 325 National Blue Ribbon Schools for this year. The Arizona award winners include Desert View Academy, a Yuma charter school; Franklin East Elementary School in the Mesa Public Schools district; Jacob C. Fruchthendler Elementary School in the Tucson Unified School District; Mesquite Elementary School in the Vail Unified School District; and University High School in the Tolleson Union High School District.

