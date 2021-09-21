CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fractured Fall Alpha Live With 40 New Abilities, PvE Changes, and New Enemies

mmorpg.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fall alpha in Fractured is now available to get in and test out. After rebalancing weapons and armor, this update brings a huge number of changes, most related to the PvE experience. The fall alpha is live now for those who have access. There's a very thorough developer demo...

www.mmorpg.com

massivelyop.com

Time-travel MMO Into the Echo releases new video and alpha signups

Back in August, we covered a newly unveiled time-travel MMORPG called Into the Echo. Canada-based ETLOK Studios pitched the game as one with “traditional mechanics of resource collection, crafting, puzzle-solving and combat to build next generation social experiences” as well as “a launching pad for next generation social interactions where each player has a unique identity and purpose that makes them want to inhabit the universe rather than just experience it.” As we noted at the time, the game seemed extremely ambitious, but we hadn’t seen plans for launch or even a gameplay video.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Kickstarted MMO sandbox Fractured enters fall alpha on September 22

Dynamight Studios is gearing up for Fractured’s next testing phase, as it’s announced this week that the fall alpha will begin on September 22nd. Notably, players will be testing new abilities, world events, PvP sieges, new points of interest, new monsters, treasure hunting, lockpicking, an expansion for gear and crafting, and an “overhaul of [the] in-game marketplace and player attributes.”
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

New World: How PvP and PvE coexist in Amazon’s new MMO

One of the greatest challenges developers face with an MMO is balancing PvE and PvP. For Amazon’s upcoming game New World, PvP isn’t necessarily a requirement; however, the game is designed for both PvE and PvP to coexist and complement each other. “Our goal is for players to receive equal...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Hotdogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades’ alpha tests new aiming assists

RUST LTD has released an alpha branch update for Hotdogs, Horseshoes, & Hand Grenades that adds new aiming options. An update to the testing version of Hotdogs, Horseshoes, & Hand Grenades adds new options for hand filtering. The system is currently only available on the alpha branch. Hand filtering takes the input from VR controllers and removes minor jittering. This shaking can be caused by tracking data issues or natural hand shaking when attempting to hold a specific position.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Sandbox MMORPG Fractured Kicks Off Fall Alpha Test Tomorrow

Dynamight Studios has been prepping for months for the big fall alpha test for sandbox MMORPG Fractured, which kicks off tomorrow, September 22. It's being billed as "the largest PvE and ability content expansion ever," while also addressing the biggest issues from the spring alpha. The continent of Myr is...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Metroid Dread Reveals Several New Locations and Enemies

Nintendo has been consistently doling out new details on the upcoming. in the lead-up to its launch, and regular updates via Metroid Dread Reports have been one of the ways for them to do that. In the newest report in that series, they take a deep dive into Planet ZDR, talking about a few of the areas in the game’s world that players will be exploring, as well as the enemies you’ll be taking on while you’re there.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
mmorpg.com

Kids Sci-Fi MMO NEO2045 Launches Today on PC and Mobile

Kids can set off on a new journey now that sci-fi MMO NEO2045 has been released for PC and mobile. NEO2045 has a storyline set in space, with kids who are working to save the world and everything from a robot villain who thinks he's still in the video game he came from. The game features a galaxy of options that combine single player and multiplayer activities, as well as a series of tools to let kids shape the world, create challenges to share with others.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Deathloop Review

Deathloop is a game I find myself going back to time and time again after the credits rolled. “What if I approached it this way?” “I need to get just one more slab upgrade and that will be much easier.” “Can I go in guns blazing and still get away without a hitch?” Deathloop is a game that made me think every time I took a step, something of a triumph for developer Arkane Studios. Throughout my more than 20 hours or so in game I’ve (mostly) enjoyed my journey as Colt. But how does the whole experience stack up?
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

New Metroid Dread Trailer Shows off Tons of Environments & Enemies

Earlier today during the Nintendo Direct, a brand-new trailer for Metroid Dread was shown off. This trailer featured mostly gameplay across multiple different environments. Besides the laboratory-type setting that was seen in the reveal, this gameplay trailer also showed off caves, jungles, oceans. We also got another look at Kraid...
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Revelation Online is headed for Demonic War in October

October is already regarded as the spooky month by those feeling festive, but Revelation Online will be upping its stakes with a Demonic War update in October, which adds a new raid, new bosses, a capture the flag mode, and more. The City of the Demon Gods is seeing its...
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Legends of New World Covers Lore and Encouraging Your Own Destiny in Aeternum

New World is coming in just a few days, and the latest video in the Legends of New World series from Amazon is a trailer that encourages everyone to "carve a new destiny". The Chapter 3 video is the latest in a series, and it fits with the premise of wanting adventurers to come to Aeternum, a world that has been shaped by history, peoples, cultures, and the possibilities of new potential. Aeternum has been at war, but there's both hope and danger. Adventurers and explorers can perhaps change the future of the world, and that sense of exploration, discovery, and hope are definitely in the recent promotional materials for New World. These videos help give a peek and set up some lore of what to expect as well as what opportunities await you in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

EVE Online Is Now Live On The Epic Games Store, Reveals Over 24 Million Lifetime Pilots Have Taken Flight In New Eden

EVE Online is launching on the Epic Games Store today, and CCP to celebrate the launch the team released some stats about the historic playerbase in New Eden. According to CCP, EVE Online has seen over 24 million pilots enter the universe of New Eden in the 18 years its been online, with just over 2 million pilots being added since 2020 began alone. Over the course of its lifetime, EVE Online players have also seen over 91 million ships destroyed, whether by misadventure, other players getting the better of each other or the massive player wars that have been the hallmark of EVE's history.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Amazon Games Is Publishing A New Co-Op, Original IP From Glowmade

Amazon Games announced today it's expanding its third-party publishing program, this time working with independent studio Glowmade to publish their upcoming original IP. The studio is home to veteran developers who have worked on many big-name AAA titles across the industry, from Fable, Battlefield and more. Amazon Games has been...
BUSINESS
mmorpg.com

Aion and Aion Classic Receiving Two Major Updates

Aion and Aion Classic are set to receive a couple of major updates in the next few weeks. We’ve got the details. Aion is currently in the middle of celebrating its 12th anniversary. On September 29, you can expect content update 8.0 to drop which aims to bring a new zone called Apsaranta, a new system in the Oath system, Daevanian Passive Skills, Empyrean Lord Relics, and the new end-game instance, Heart of Apsaranta.
VIDEO GAMES

