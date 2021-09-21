Dual credit high school to open in Atascocita this fall

ISchool High – Atascocita will open this fall on the campus of Lone Star College – Atascocita Center. Currently enrolling students in grades 9 and 10, the school will grow by one grade level each year and offer all high school grades by 2023. This is the third iSchool High campus in the Houston area and like iSchool campuses in The Woodlands and University Park, students can earn a high school diploma and an associate degree upon high school graduation. Successful students in the program are highly motivated, and the curriculum can be challenging, but that doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy the high school experience.