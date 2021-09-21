CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atascocita, TX

Dual credit high school to open in Atascocita this fall

By Community Reports
ourtribune.com
 9 days ago

ISchool High – Atascocita will open this fall on the campus of Lone Star College – Atascocita Center. Currently enrolling students in grades 9 and 10, the school will grow by one grade level each year and offer all high school grades by 2023. This is the third iSchool High campus in the Houston area and like iSchool campuses in The Woodlands and University Park, students can earn a high school diploma and an associate degree upon high school graduation. Successful students in the program are highly motivated, and the curriculum can be challenging, but that doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy the high school experience.

www.ourtribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline, Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
The Woodlands, TX
Education
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lone Star, TX
Atascocita, TX
Sports
City
Atascocita, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
City
The Woodlands, TX
City
University Park, TX
State
Arkansas State
Local
Texas Education
Houston, TX
Sports
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Grades#Public Charter Schools#Lone Star College#Atascocita Center#Responsiveed Com

Comments / 0

Community Policy