CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Socializing may improve older adults’ cognitive function

alternativemedicine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocializing with others is important for mental health and wellbeing, and it may help improve cognition, as well — especially for older adults, according to new research. A recent study found that when adults between the ages of 70 and 90 reported more frequent, pleasant social interactions, they also had better cognitive performance on that day and the following two. The study may have special relevance now due to social distancing mitigation measures throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

alternativemedicine.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

ADHD May Come and Go in Adults

ADHD may be more common in adults than previously thought. It may flare up in periods of stress or bad habits. Seek treatment for adult ADHD when your symptoms are currently interfering with your functioning. Do people really grow out of attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD)?. Since the mid-1990s, evidence...
MENTAL HEALTH
Harvard Health

Rising alcohol use among older adults

As the baby boomer generation moves into retirement age, it is expected that by the year 2034, older adults (ages 65 and up) will outnumber children in the United States for the first time in history. As the population ages, demand for health care will increase, and rising rates of alcohol use in older adults may create additional challenges to an already burdened health care system.
DRINKS
Jamestown Sun

Older adults can reduce falling risk

Falls are the leading cause of injury and death for older Americans. “The consequences of falls are substantial, including serious injury, loss of independent living and limits on physical activity,” says Jane Strommen, North Dakota State University Extension gerontology specialist. In 2018, 27.5% of adults aged 65 and older reported...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cognitive Tests#Cognitive Function#Cognition#Cognitive Decline#Americans#Digital#Stony Brook University#Penn State
Seattle Times

For older adults, isolation can lead to overwhelming loneliness

Kay, 81, didn’t hug anyone for months. Richard, 67, started drinking heavily, ending six years of sobriety. Kathy, 82, would read news stories out loud — then remember no one was around to listen. For more than a year, the Seattle-area older adults had their own worlds shrink as the...
SEATTLE, WA
Fox News

Kennedy Saves Your Cognitive Function

On this episode, Kennedy sits down with Wall Street Journal Technology Reporter Rolfe Winkler. Rolfe discusses his recent article about the technology Apple is developing to help diagnose depression and cognitive decline and how the tech giant is collaborating with UCLA and Biogen to find out if data such as facial expressions could indicate concerns with mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

COVID-19 Social Isolation and Loneliness in Older Adults

Social connections are an important part of being human. Several predisposing factors make older adults more vulnerable to the effects of social isolation and loneliness. The pandemic has forced people to develop innovative solutions, and some of these might continue to positively impact older adults post-pandemic. Having a sense of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Sleeping Too Little or Too Much May Heighten Dementia Risk in Older Adults

When it comes to keeping the brain in working order, don’t underestimate the value of a good night’s sleep. Research by Stanford University scientists, published in the journal JAMA Neurology, found that too little sleep — or too much — can be disruptive to brain health. Scientists discovered that sleeping...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
clevelandclinic.org

The Effect of Imposed Social Isolation on Older Adults During the Pandemic

The consumer news media has published stories of older adults feeling isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic. A study conducted by Lee Anne Siegmund, PhD, RN, ACSM-CEP, Nurse Scientist II at Cleveland Clinic, and published as a journal pre-proof Aug. 20, 2021 in Geriatric Nursing, reveals emotional suffering that older adults may have during times of imposed social distancing.
CLEVELAND, OH
Woodlands Online& LLC

Stress Management And Coping Methods For Older Adults

Managing stress and coping in older adults can be tricky if you don’t know where to start. That’s because stress tends to increase as people age. It can result when seniors have many responsibilities, like providing care for siblings or a spouse. Other causes of stress could be loss of independence and physical changes.
MENTAL HEALTH
Neuroscience News

Cognitive Function Maintained Among Elderly Who Feel Good About Life

Summary: Feeling content in life slows cognitive decline in older adults, a new study reports. Researchers say the odds of older adults developing cognitive impairment and dementia were reduced in those who reported better psychological well-being. Source: University of Michigan. Feeling happy about life slowed the cognitive decline among older...
MICHIGAN STATE
MedicalXpress

Alzheimer's drug may help maintain mitochondrial function in muscles as it slows cognitive decline

A common treatment for Alzheimer's disease may help people with the earliest stages of the disease maintain mitochondrial function in their muscles in addition to slowing cognitive decline. The first-of-its-kind study is published ahead of print in Function. Research suggests people with Alzheimer's disease, a form of cognitive impairment, have...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

'MIND' diet may slow cognitive decline in people with Alzheimer's

Alzheimer’s disease and other age-related conditions that cause cognitive decline are associated with pathological changes in the brain, including unusual accumulation of protein deposits. Although the levels of these brain pathologies are associated with cognitive impairment, some individuals with brain pathologies maintain healthy cognitive function. A recent study suggests that...
DIETS
ScienceAlert

New Data Strengthen The Case For a Simple Diet That Could Protect Against Alzheimer's

For those with Alzheimer's disease, there's a tell-tale sign in the brain. Amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles appear as an early signal of what's to come. But recent research has shown that these physical changes to the brain may not be the sole drivers of the disease, and that something as simple as diet could change our cognitive resilience to dementia in the future. The specific diet – called the MIND diet – is based on the Mediterranean diet and the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet (in fact, MIND is short for 'Mediterranean-DASH diet Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay'). It was developed by a...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Caesarean section is not an important determinant of offspring cognitive ability among young adult men

Birth by cesarean section is weakly associated with a lower general cognitive ability in young adult males. However, the magnitude of this association is not clinically relevant. This is according to a study at Karolinska Institutet, published in the Evidence-Based Mental Health. The lower general cognitive ability also seems to be largely explained by familial factors shared between siblings instead of mode of delivery, the study found.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Neuroscience News

The Mediterranean Diet Leads to Better Cognitive Functions and Memory

Summary: Study reveals a direct link between adherence to the Mediterranean diet and improved cognitive function. The Mediterranean diet does not only have beneficial effects for the cardiovascular health of those who follow it, but it can allow them to improve their memory and prevent or delay the effects of cognitive deterioration connected to aging. However, these beneficial effects are not enjoyed equally by everyone, which leads to questioning the type of interventions based on dietary recommendations to adapt them to the individual features of each person.
DIETS
msu.edu

Reducing cassava cyanide improves cognitive development

Cyanide is toxic and naturally found in some foods like bitter cassava. Using a new method to reduce the levels of cassava cyanide, Michigan State University researchers are linking improved food safety to an increase in cognitive development in children. “In the United States, we rarely eat cassava and when...
AGRICULTURE
mymalonetelegram.com

Animatronic pets aid local older adults

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Phase three of the award-winning Animatronic Pet Award initiative launched this week, according to releases from state Office for the Aging. The target of phase three in this initiative is to give older adults within the aging network in New York 3,500 animatronic pets and to preserve funding for additional program expansions. The pets are constructed by Ageless Innovations and Joy for All and are being distributed to individuals throughout New York.
PETS
Business Insider

Cassava Sciences' Simufilam Data Shows Improved Cognition In Alzheimer's Disease

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) has announced top-line data from a pre-planned interim analysis of an ongoing open-label study of simufilam in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. Related Content: Cassava CEO Goes Offensive Over Simufilam Data Allegations. The National Institutes of Health-funded study showed ADAS-Cog11 scores improved an average of 3.2 points from...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy