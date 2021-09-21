Socializing may improve older adults’ cognitive function
Socializing with others is important for mental health and wellbeing, and it may help improve cognition, as well — especially for older adults, according to new research. A recent study found that when adults between the ages of 70 and 90 reported more frequent, pleasant social interactions, they also had better cognitive performance on that day and the following two. The study may have special relevance now due to social distancing mitigation measures throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.alternativemedicine.com
Comments / 0