Craig Taborn Unveils Experimental Composition 60 X Sixty

By JazzTimes Published since 1970, JazzTimes
jazztimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeyboardist and composer Craig Taborn’s new conceptual electronic music work, 60 X Sixty, is now available worldwide to stream for free. The work consists of 60 pieces of music, each about 60 seconds long and each very different from the others in both aesthetic and process. The web interface, which consists of a “play” button, shuffles the pieces into random order when activated.

jazztimes.com

