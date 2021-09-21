CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Times and Democrat
 7 days ago

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

thetandd.com

