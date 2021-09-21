Wyoming Inmate Dies after ‘Battling a Lengthy Illness’

CHEYENNE – James Ray Jones, a Wyoming inmate, died Friday, September 17, 2021, while incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institute in Torrington, Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDC) announced in a press release that Mr. Jones was originally convicted of fourth offense of driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol in Sweetwater County Wyoming on June 22, 2017, and sentenced to three to six years by District Court Judge Richard Lavery.