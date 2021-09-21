CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s Why Earth, Wind & is Fire All Over Your Social Media Today

By Alexis Zarycki
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow much do you want to bet this song is trending on TikTok today? Simply, because it’s the 21st of September. And if you live in Charlotte I don’t think we are able to chase any cloud away…. Like it or not, today is Earth, Wind & Fire Day. It’s...

Do You Remember? The 21st of September Is Earth, Wind & Fire Day!

Twitter is awake early in the morning to party with Earth, Wind And Fire - joining in on what’s been called ‘Earth Wind And Fire’ Day. The social celebration popularized by the song lyrics in ‘September’, which include ‘Do you remember, 21st night of September?’ has Twitter, Instagram and TikTok feeling funky today under #DoYouRemember.
Do you remember? It’s a special night for Earth, Wind & Fire fans

It’s that time of year again – the 21st night of September, made famous in Earth, Wind & Fire’s 1978 hit “September,” one of their catchiest, most beautiful songs. The group hits on all cylinders: a trademark indestructible groove; horn section passages that reveal new subtleties even on the third or fourth listen; a bass part by the incomparable Verdine White that makes a virtual concerto for bass players; wistful lyrics about blue talk, love and memory; and the soaring, interlocking voices of the late Maurice White and soprano Philip Bailey.
