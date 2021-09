On August 30, a 23-year-old Sedalia man pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges relating to an incident in Johnson County on August 26. According to a Johnson County Sheriff’s Department’s report, authorities allege Justice Ryan Taylor entered a residence without permission while the resident wasn’t home. When the resident got home, Taylor is alleged to have had a knife in his hand and used it to force, intimidate and coerce the person into a vehicle. The alleged victim told authorities Taylor hit them in the chest to get them to get in a vehicle. The alleged victim said Taylor forced them to drive to Sedalia. The vehicle was stopped about an hour and half later, and Taylor was located under blankets in the van.

