Sen. Steven Roberts Graduates from U.S. Air Force JAG Course

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, graduated from the United States Air Force’s Judge Advocate Staff Officer Course (JASOC) on Friday, Sept. 17. Senator Roberts completed the nine-week course at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. The JAG Corps is an elite group of law professionals who provide a full range of legal services to the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Space Force, Airman and Guardians. These highly trained attorneys handle legal issues that include international law, operations law, environmental law, military and civilian personnel issues.