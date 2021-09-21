Here are some ways the public could learn how bed tax money is spent

If you have been reading my letters to the editor over the last two years, you know that I’ve been requesting the county commissioners to provide us with a detailed public accounting of how the millions of dollars of public bed tax money they collect and give to the tourism group are being spent. For whatever reason, I have been unsuccessful. The commissioners tell me they don’t have the information because they have never requested it. The tourism group tells me they don’t have to provide it to the public because they are a private corporation. Every time I highlight the commissioners’ lack of accountability, I am approached by people all over the county who tell me not to give up, to keep the pressure on, and that they, too, want to know how the money is spent! As I have stated in past letters, the commissioners do have some guidelines about how our money is to be spent by the tourism group. One guideline is that the tax money can only be spent to promote Hocking County businesses, but this rule isn’t being enforced. If you read the group’s yearly magazine and their activities list, you will find businesses listed from all over the region! Until we can get an accounting from the commissioners or get new ones, there are two other things we might try in order to receive the public information. This private corporation is operating their facility on our land that is controlled by ODOT. With the governor’s blessing, ODOT could add a clause to the group’s lease stating that they must comply with Ohio’s public records laws in order to remain on the public’s land. A second idea is to treat the group like a landlord who refuses to do repairs. In other words, deposit their monthly bed tax into an escrow account until they provide the public with a complete annual accounting of how they are spending our tax money. These ideas could work, but the easiest way to get the information we deserve would simply be for the commissioners to request it.