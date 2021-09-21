Live From Yogi's, It's the 4th Mike & Micah Podcast, Featuring Michael Penix Jr. Tonight

Meet Michael Penix Jr. at Yogi's on Tuesday night

The fourth Mike & Micah live podcast is Tuesday night at Yogi's Bar & Grill in Bloomington. The show, hosted by Sports Illustrated Indiana publisher Tom Brew, begins at 7 p.m. ET and is broadcast live on Facebook, You Tube and Twitter.

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is on the show tonight, and we have a special guest joining the show too, new Indiana wide receiver D.J. Matthews, the Florida State transfer who's made a lot of exciting plays so far in his career.

he podcast is open to the public, so come on down to listen to the show and get pictures and autographs.

Here are the links to the show:

Watch the podcast on Facebook

The first thing you should do on Facebook is like our page. That's where you see all of our great football and basketball content all year, and it's where the Facebook Live! version of the podcast shows up. It's at Facebook.com/SportsIllustratedIndiana. Just CLICK HERE to get to the page, and then hit LIKE.

Watch the podcast on YouTube

This is our new Sports Illustrated Indiana YouTube page, and in the coming days and weeks, all of our video content will wind up there, too. To land on the page, CLICK HERE

Watch the podcast on Twitter

The first thing you should do on Twitter is follow Sports Illustrated Indiana publisher Tom Brew. Just CLICK HERE to follow Tom, and that's where the the podcast will go live at 7 p.m. ET