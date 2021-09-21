CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live From Yogi's, It's the 4th Mike & Micah Podcast, Featuring Michael Penix Jr. Tonight

By Tom Brew
 7 days ago
Meet Michael Penix Jr. at Yogi's on Tuesday night

The fourth Mike & Micah live podcast is Tuesday night at Yogi's Bar & Grill in Bloomington. The show, hosted by Sports Illustrated Indiana publisher Tom Brew, begins at 7 p.m. ET and is broadcast live on Facebook, You Tube and Twitter.

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is on the show tonight, and we have a special guest joining the show too, new Indiana wide receiver D.J. Matthews, the Florida State transfer who's made a lot of exciting plays so far in his career.

he podcast is open to the public, so come on down to listen to the show and get pictures and autographs.

Here are the links to the show:

Watch the podcast on Facebook

The first thing you should do on Facebook is like our page. That's where you see all of our great football and basketball content all year, and it's where the Facebook Live! version of the podcast shows up. It's at Facebook.com/SportsIllustratedIndiana. Just CLICK HERE to get to the page, and then hit LIKE.

Watch the podcast on YouTube

This is our new Sports Illustrated Indiana YouTube page, and in the coming days and weeks, all of our video content will wind up there, too. To land on the page, CLICK HERE

Watch the podcast on Twitter

The first thing you should do on Twitter is follow Sports Illustrated Indiana publisher Tom Brew. Just CLICK HERE to follow Tom, and that's where the the podcast will go live at 7 p.m. ET

HoosiersNow

Indiana Linebacker Cam Jones Our Special Guest for Tonight's Mike & Micah Podcast

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's another Tuesday in the fall, so that means it's Week 5 our of Mike & Micah live podcast tonight at Yogi's Bar & Grill in downtown Bloomington. The podcast starts at 7 p.m. ET and is open to the public at Yogi's. This week it's Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden on the show, and we'll review last week's victory over Western Kentucky and preview this weekend's huge showdown in Happy Valley against No. 4-ranked and unbeaten Penn State.
HoosiersNow

My Two Cents: A Night of Redemption for Michael Penix, Ty Fryfogle

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Sure, they are teammates, but they are also the best of friends. For Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., his love and admiration for wide receiver Ty Fryfogle "goes way beyond football.''. They've know each other since January of 2018, when Penix arrived mid-year after graduating from...
HoosiersNow

Former Hoosiers Receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Scores First NFL Touchdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Indiana wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday during the Tennessee Titans' 25-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill found him open over the middle, and Westbrook-Ikhine took it the rest of the way for an 18-yard score, his...
HoosiersNow

Big Ten: Penn State Moves Up to No. 4 in AP Poll

Penn State's impressive September continues to garner more support in the Associated Press top-25 college football, with the Nittany Lions moving up two more spots on Sunday after another impressive victory. The Nittany Lions beat Villanova 38-17 in State College, Pa., to move to 4-0 on the season. They leapfrogged...
HoosiersNow

Updated Week 4 Point Spreads For All Big Ten Games

It's the final weekend in September already, and the regular season will be a third of the way over by Saturday night. Week 4 is full of great story lines in the Big Ten, with three conference games and a high-profile nonconference showdown in Chicago between ranked teams Wisconsin and Notre Dame.
HoosiersNow

Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. Knows What's Wrong, Vows to Fix It

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has a dog at home, a pit bull named Guisseppe. That dog's love, Penix said, is unconditional. "When I come home, I have a dog at home and they are very loyal. He doesn't know I threw three interceptions,'' Penix said with a smile. "He stills come running right to me, showing me love and wagging his tail.''
HoosiersNow

Indiana Looking For More Production Out Of Its Receivers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Through three games this season, Indiana's offense has not looked on track. It hasn't been one thing dooming the Hoosiers, either. The run game has struggled to get going, the offensive line hasn't protected up to its standard, Michael Penix Jr. has made poor decisions when under pressure and, a common theme from last Saturday, the receivers had uncharacteristic drops.
HoosiersNow

Hoosiers O-Line Seeking Consistency, Moving in Right Direction

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - When offensive line coach Darren Hiller evaluates his players, he still sees too much inconsistency across Indiana's three games this season. Hiller thought the O-line made progress from the Iowa game to the Idaho game, and he thought the Hoosiers did some good things against Cincinnati, but ultimately, it hasn't been enough.
