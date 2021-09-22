1 dead in double shooting

A 20-year-old man shot in the head Tuesday night in central Toledo has died, Toledo police said Wednesday.

Dorian Neely, of the 2100 block of Elliott Avenue near Bancroft Street, was shot in the head and leg and was admitted to ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was found lying beside his residence by police who responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 6:27 p.m., police said.

Wounded in the same incident was Ki’shaun Woodard, 20, of the 2000 block of Elliott. He was found in the driveway of the house across from where Mr. Neely was found. He was also taken by Life Squad to Toledo Hospital, from which he was released after treatment for a leg wound.

Police said they did not have a suspect.

First Published September 21, 2021, 11:28pm