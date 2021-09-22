CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

1 dead in double shooting

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rHnAM_0c3n822200

A 20-year-old man shot in the head Tuesday night in central Toledo has died, Toledo police said Wednesday.

Dorian Neely, of the 2100 block of Elliott Avenue near Bancroft Street, was shot in the head and leg and was admitted to ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was found lying beside his residence by police who responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 6:27 p.m., police said.

Wounded in the same incident was Ki’shaun Woodard, 20, of the 2000 block of Elliott. He was found in the driveway of the house across from where Mr. Neely was found. He was also taken by Life Squad to Toledo Hospital, from which he was released after treatment for a leg wound.

Police said they did not have a suspect.

First Published September 21, 2021, 11:28pm

Comments / 9

ShaRon Cowson
6d ago

Just so sad! I grew up on the same block and it was so safe back then, now and days you just don't know where safe is! 🥺💔 Praying for their families🥺🙏🏼

Reply
2
Related
The Blade

Man hospitalized after North Toledo shooting

A man shot Monday evening in North Toledo was in serious condition Tuesday at a local hospital, Toledo police reported. Bobby Sawyner, 46, of the 1100 block of Brookview Drive, was shot at least once in the 800 block of Walnut Street about 5:27 p.m., and arrived soon thereafter by his own means at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

One dead, three injured in chain-collision crash along northbound U.S. 23

DUNDEE, Mich. — A 74-year-old motorist was pronounced dead at the scene of a chain-collision traffic accident Monday morning in Monroe County’s Dundee Township. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a news release the crash occurred shortly before 11:40 a.m. along northbound U.S. 23 near Brewer Road. He did not release the names or gender of the deceased, or names of other drivers.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Blade

Gabby Petito case calls into question whether all missing persons receive equal attention

When Kim Sortor heard that a 3-year-old autistic boy living down the street from her went missing last September, she immediately ran out to start looking for him. At first she called in friends to help. Then she enlisted the news media, putting a local spotlight on Braylen Noble’s case that compelled hundreds of volunteers to join in the search, independent of police, and earned his case some statewide notice. His body was found five days later in a partially drained swimming pool that had previously been searched.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
The Blade

Daily Log: 09/28

Angel Hosley, Toledo, girl, Sept. 27. Kady and Andrew Snyder, Tole- do, girl, Sept. 28. Tevin Redd, 29, lawn care, and Tierica Price, 29, clothing manufacturer, both of Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy