Field Notes from Our First RV Trip

The average American spends about $2,000 per year on their car. They pay for gas, insurance, upkeep, and repairs and that’s just to keep it running. When you add in the total cost of ownership over five years or more, the figure skyrockets to a whopping $18,500! That’s enough money to buy a new car every two and a half years. If you really want to save some cash (and who doesn’t?), renting an RV is the way to go! This article will show you why renting an RV is such a great idea: they provide all of your comforts while away from home; there are plenty of entertainment options when driving becomes too tedious; and, the costs of renting your RV for a week or more is easily offset by not having to buy gas and pay other fees associated with car ownership. Plus, you can take home any food leftover at the end of your vacation! Here are some other reasons why you should consider renting an RV!

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO