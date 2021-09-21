CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Field Notes from Our First RV Trip

By Benjamin Epstein
orangecoast.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy wife has periodically brought up the idea of vacationing in an RV. Advantages over camping: You can watch TV, and you don’t have to find the bathroom in the dark. Advantages over a hotel: You can bring more stuff, and you don’t have to eat meals out. A recent...

www.orangecoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Hawaii

Hunt For Sea Glass On The Beautiful Ke Iki Beach In Hawaii

Is there anything better than a slow walk on a long, sandy beach? Not much, unless you’re also hunting for all of the sea glass in Hawaii that you can find. There’s one great beach on Oahu’s North Shore that’s renown for the amount of sea glass you may find on your next stroll. Head […] The post Hunt For Sea Glass On The Beautiful Ke Iki Beach In Hawaii appeared first on Only In Your State.
HAWAII STATE
Only In Northern California

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Northern California Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

When life gets a bit too hectic to handle, it’s important to step back and remember the important things. Time with loved ones and with the natural world is important to pencil in whenever you can. Thankfully for those who live in Northern California, you don’t have to search long for a suitable getaway spot! […] The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Northern California Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WTIP

News and notes from the Gunflint Trail

I feel Fall in the air! Reminders are everywhere that summer is fading into autumn: The purple asters contrast beautifully with the goldenrod; The pin cherry leaves are red, orange and yellow – all on the same tree; the moose maple foliage gives us shades from yellow to red and those lovely winged seed pods called samaras; bronze and maroon grace the bush honeysuckle leaves. The mountain ash berries are turning red once more. Usually it’s the time of year for the hazelnut harvest, but I haven’t seen any hazelnuts since spring.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Missouri

There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Tunnel Of Trees You’ll Find At Katy Trail State Park In Missouri

A day – or even an hour or two – outdoors is often time well spent. After all, getting outside allows us to breathe in the fresh air, soak up a bit of sun, and recharge our energy. It also allows us to connect with nature. When you stroll, hike, or bike at Katy Trail […] The post There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Tunnel Of Trees You’ll Find At Katy Trail State Park In Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSOURI STATE
Only In Missouri

Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This Missouri Hotel

We all deserve to indulge in luxury every now and then. Whether you live in Branson or are traveling to the area, you’ll be spoiled for choices when it comes to accommodations. The town, jam-packed with fun activities and events all year around, offers everything from rustic campgrounds to luxurious resorts. When you check into […] The post Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This Missouri Hotel appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Rv#El Monte Rv Rentals
Only In Northern California

Explore High Bluff Overlook, A Stunning Destination On The Northern California Coast With Sweeping Views

If you’ve spent enough time exploring Northern California, then you probably know that it’s always those last-minute spots that you didn’t actually plan for that end up making the biggest impression. Although you can’t exactly plan spontaneity, you can definitely plant the seeds for it. One destination that you’ll want to have on your radar […] The post Explore High Bluff Overlook, A Stunning Destination On The Northern California Coast With Sweeping Views appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
travelawaits.com

From Wine Harvest To Apple Picking: 12 Amazing RV Camping Trips To Try This Fall

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The season of apple picking and pumpkin patches is upon us. What better way to take advantage of the crisp air than to go camping? From wineries to an alpaca farm — we’ve selected some unique locales that will make for a festive fall camping trip.
TRAVEL
orangecoast.com

10 National Parks to Visit Near O.C.

After being cooped up for months, it seems everyone had the same idea this summer: get in the car and experience the natural beauty and grandeur of a national park! Many of these protected areas saw record attendance—all the more reason to plan a visit for the off-season. From stunning waterfalls and towering redwoods to mountain vistas and epic sand dunes, each of our picks have unique charms, and all are within an eight-hour drive of Orange County. It’s time to tick these iconic spots off your travel wish list!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Only In Arizona

Only 10 Percent Of All Tourists At Arizona’s Grand Canyon Visit The Little-Known North Rim

One of the most heavily trafficked national parks in the country, the Grand Canyon sees nearly six million visitors each year. Tourism is almost exclusively confined to the South Rim, with only 10 percent of people venturing across the canyon to the lesser-known North Rim. Offering the same breathtaking views and only a fraction of […] The post Only 10 Percent Of All Tourists At Arizona’s Grand Canyon Visit The Little-Known North Rim appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
104.3 WOW Country

Major Amusement Park Just 5 Hours From Boise, My First Trip to Lagoon

I just had my first trip ever to Lagoon Amusement Park in Utah. It is about a 5 hour drive from Boise and totally worth it. The park originally opened in 1886 according to the history section on the Lagoon website! Back then it was called Lake Park and got it's name Lagoon a few years later in 1899. That is also when it added it's first 'thrill ride.' Since then lots of changes, advancements and development has gone into the park making it the best amusement park for hundreds of miles around.
BOISE, ID
Only In Arizona

This Dreamy Road Trip Will Take You To The Best Fall Foliage In All Of Arizona

Arizona is an autumn lover’s dream, and today, we’re taking you on a road trip to the very best fall foliage in the state. From the gilded aspens of Flagstaff to the deep reds, rich ambers, and silky smooth oranges of Sedona’s Oak Creek, this five-hour trip has it all. You’ll even catch a ride […] The post This Dreamy Road Trip Will Take You To The Best Fall Foliage In All Of Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Minnesota

Complete With An Abandoned Train Tunnel, Ely’s Peak Is One Of The Unique Fall Hikes In Minnesota

There are dozens of spectacular fall hikes in Minnesota! Whether you want to explore a rushing waterfall, a little-known forest, or a serene lake, there are countless beautiful places that are full of fall color. One of the most unique fall hikes in the state might just be the trail we’d like to tell you […] The post Complete With An Abandoned Train Tunnel, Ely’s Peak Is One Of The Unique Fall Hikes In Minnesota appeared first on Only In Your State.
MINNESOTA STATE
Robb Report

Meet the Jayco Terrain, a Nimble New Adventure Camper Van for Off-Roading in Comfort

From Storyteller Overland to Airstream, a myriad of automakers have recently taken a stab at transforming the hard-wearing Mercedes-Benz Sprinter into an adventure RV. Now, it’s Jayco’s turn. The US outfit, which is most famous for its hulking travel trailers, has just unveiled a new riff on the iconic German 4×4 known as the 2022 Terrain. The Class B motorhome has been designed for off-roading and will take you “anywhere you want to go,” according to Jayco. Spanning just shy of 20 feet, the camper can sleep up to two adventurers and features all the requisite amenities to facilitate off-grid living. The...
CARS
Only In Florida

Come Hike Through The Florida Treasure Known As Hidden Waters Preserve

Ready to disconnect from day-to-day life and disappear into nature in Florida? Then pack your hiking boots and head on over to Hidden Waters Preserve in Eustis. Managed by the Lake County Water Authority, this nature preserve is filled with opportunities to spend the day hiking various trails and seeing tons of wildlife. You don’t […] The post Come Hike Through The Florida Treasure Known As Hidden Waters Preserve appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
vivaglammagazine.com

Here’s Why Renting an RV is a Must on Your Colorado Trip

The average American spends about $2,000 per year on their car. They pay for gas, insurance, upkeep, and repairs and that’s just to keep it running. When you add in the total cost of ownership over five years or more, the figure skyrockets to a whopping $18,500! That’s enough money to buy a new car every two and a half years. If you really want to save some cash (and who doesn’t?), renting an RV is the way to go! This article will show you why renting an RV is such a great idea: they provide all of your comforts while away from home; there are plenty of entertainment options when driving becomes too tedious; and, the costs of renting your RV for a week or more is easily offset by not having to buy gas and pay other fees associated with car ownership. Plus, you can take home any food leftover at the end of your vacation! Here are some other reasons why you should consider renting an RV!
COLORADO STATE
Wright County Journal Press

Tips for first-time RV drivers

Whether it's the welcoming weather or the chance to follow a favorite football team or, of course, the awe-inspiring foliage, fall compels many people to hit the open road. A car or truck might suffice for a day trip or weekend getaway, but those who want to travel more extensively often do so in an RV.
CARS
orangecoast.com

Where To Find These Limestone Cliffs in Laguna Beach

Getting There Head to Thousand Steps Beach and turn right at the bottom of the stairs. Explorer Credit Carol Encarnacion @kerrolina Behind the Shot “I’ve seen photos of this shoreline before (particularly the sea cave), but these huge limestone cliffs were definitely a delightful surprise. The color and pattern reminded me so much of a slice of mocha cake, and the grand, lavish houses on top sit like icing on the cake!”
LAGUNA BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy