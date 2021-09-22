Ottawa Hills school board, village council discuss potential new development in joint meeting

With Ottawa Hills leadership considering the redevelopment of a site on Richards Road into housing and retail space for residents, Ottawa Hills Local Schools officials are concerned that an increase in residents will mean an increase in students.

“We’re close to running out of classroom space,” said Superintendent Adam Fineske.

During a joint village council and school board meeting on Tuesday, officials discussed the effect that a possible new development area would have on the village and the school district. The proposal, which is focused on the 7.7-acre site that currently houses the village’s municipal building, is in the very preliminary stages, said village Mayor Kevin Gilmore.

“We’ve made it clear that if it’s going to happen, we need to make sure the school board is in this as well,” Mr. Gilmore said at the meeting Tuesday. “It can’t just be one side.”

Concerns from school board members included the potential enrollment increase that new housing would bring in and the district’s capacity for growth. Both the council and school district had a study done to assess the impact that the possible new development might have on the school district.

Tracy Healy, owner and president of FutherThink, an educational planning firm, presented her company’s findings related to the potential project. According to her data, enrollment at Ottawa Hills schools is projected to grow over the next 10 years by 155 students without the proposed development and by 178 students with the proposed development.

“Both cases we’re seeing increases of either 15 or 17 percent,” she said.

Based on the size of the proposed development — 84 units, including apartments, condos, and townhomes — Ms. Healy said the total number of students the development would yield is estimated to be 18.

She did, however, also point to housing complexes in Columbus that have yielded fewer students — a 790-unit complex in Dublin, Ohio, has 27 students.

Board member Corey Hupp said the projected number of 18 students for the proposed development sounded low to him and pointed out that people move to Ottawa Hills specifically because of the school district’s good reputation.

Mr. Gilmore said the housing the village is considering would be similar to luxury apartments and be targeted to older people whose children have moved out or young professionals.

School board President Rob Gnepper also pointed out that if the estimated projections are correct, the district would need to prepare for an influx of 155 students over the next decade anyway.

The proposal is based on a study of the buildings and land owned by the village on Richards Road as well as the 2016 Ottawa Hills Vision Plan.

Officials said previously that the municipal building is about 100 years old and is not conducive to village operations. The services it houses, including the police department, could be moved elsewhere on the site or to another location entirely, depending on how the project moves forward.

During the meeting, village and school district officials emphasized the importance of partnership and communication on the potential project.

“For the community, nothing’s going to happen [unless] both the council and the school say yes,” Mr. Gilmore said.