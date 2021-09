Our first glimpse at the 2021-22 Chicago Blackhawks arrives on Wednesday night at the United Center with the Detroit Red Wings in town for the preseason opener for both teams. The biggest news ahead of Wednesday’s game is that captain Jonathan Toews is expected to be in the lineup. He hasn’t appeared in a Blackhawks game since Aug. 18, 2020 when Chicago was eliminated from the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Toews had a goal that night in a 4-3 loss.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO