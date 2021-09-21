CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Beaufort County Reinvests in Beaufort County Distance Learning Fund of Coastal Community Foundation, Now Accepting Grant Applications

 9 days ago

Coastal Community Foundation of South Carolina is pleased to announce that Beaufort County has allocated an additional $100,000 to the Beaufort County Distance Learning Fund of Coastal Community Foundation, supporting nonprofit organizations providing distance learning programs and academic support for students in Beaufort County. As the spread of COVID-19 remains...

