Instagram is putting a pin in a version of the app aimed at children, its chief Adam Mosseri said today, as the company and parent Facebook are under fire ahead of a hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday. Mosseri told the Today show Monday that Instagram Kids’ planned rollout has been paused as it explores ramped up parental controls. “Parents of kids of all ages are looking for more ways to supervise and control their kids experiences online, and so the idea is that we’re going to bring these parental controls as an optional feature to teens everywhere,” Mosseri told the morning show’s...

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO