CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynn, MA

Fenwick boys soccer rolls past St. Mary's

By Nick Giannino
Salem News
 10 days ago

LYNN — Fifteen minutes into Monday's boys soccer tilt between Bishop Fenwick and host St. Mary's, the Crusaders were granted a free kick opportunity just outside the box. Senior midfielder Ryan Noci's initial shot ricocheted off the Spartans' team wall, but he stuck with the rebound and was able to angle a low, well-placed and well-struck shot into the back of the net. The goal not only broke a scoreless tie between the two Catholic Central League foes, but set the stage for an impressive overall showing by the visitors.

www.salemnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynn, MA
Education
City
Lynn, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Lynn, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Newsom signs #FreeBritney bill to reform conservatorship laws

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law to reform conservatorships in California, after pop star Britney Spears' public fight to win her freedom from her father. The new law comes as a Los Angeles judge suspended Spears' father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer's career, financial and personal decisions for 13 years.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary

Comments / 0

Community Policy