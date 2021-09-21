1346 Marshall Ave, Cleveland, WI 53015, USA

COUNTRY FEEL WITH VILLAGE AMENITIES! This southern facing brick beauty welcomes you from the covered front porch into an open living space. A bright and cheery living room offers the perfect gathering space for entertaining or catching up after your day’s done. The dining area is a continuation of the spacious kitchen and includes a work station. You’ll find three ample sized bedrooms and main bath on the north side of the home. The lower level offers a rec room, office, laundry with bath, and extra space waiting for your ideas. Storage for coats and shoes, especially during the WI winter, can be found in the mud room. A 3+ car garage with 8′ door and heated workshop is suitable for your vehicles and toys! The country like yard awaits you and your hobbies. Call today!