I have known so many people who have moved to our state capital because not only was it more affordable to live but because the city has it's own fun personality. Money Talks News came out with a Top 10 list of the Best State Capitals to Live In and honestly, I was a bit surprised to see that our state capital, Helena made the list. Actually, Helena landed in the top five at the #5 spot. They were just ahead of cities like Boise, Idaho and finished behind cities like Pierre, South Dakota.

HELENA, MT ・ 20 HOURS AGO