1031 N 5th St, Sheboygan, WI 53081, USA

Welcome to this charming 2,500+ sq ft 4 bedroom home located 2 blocks off the shores of Lake Michigan. This home is loaded with beautiful natural woodwork, built-ins and has 2 separate fireplaces. Huge living room/sun room will be perfect for holiday decorating and having family gatherings! Main floor family room with vaulted ceilings and french doors that lead out to private deck/patio area and petite yard. 4 generous sized bedrooms on 2nd floor and a nice rec room area in the lower level. Walk up attic is another area that has potential for extra space. Home does have off street parking for 2-3 cars. Close to schools, parks and Lake Michigan! Watch the fireworks from your yard! Don’t miss out on this gorgeous family home.